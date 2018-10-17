A man convicted of killing two women in the Lafayette area attempted an escape from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola earlier this week.
Brandon Scott Lavergne pleaded guilty to the 2012 killing of Mickey Shunick, a senior at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in 2012. He is serving two life sentences for Shunick's killing and the 1999 killing of Lisa Pate, another Lafayette woman.
Shunick, 22, vanished in May 2012. She was riding her bike from her friend's home when Laverne followed her in his truck, struck her bike and kidnapped her.
Since he pleaded guilty, Lavergne, acting as his own attorney, has filed numerous appeals attempting to void his guilty pleas and get out of jail.
State corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick told KATC-TV that Lavergne tried to make a run for it about 4:30 a.m. Monday but didn't make it far after corrections staff "quickly thwarted the escape attempt without incident."
"They did exactly what they were supposed to do," Pastorick said. "Their training paid off. At no time was the public's safety or security ever in jeopardy or compromised."
He said an alarm went off once Lavergne left his camp building, alerting guards and allowing them to stop the inmate before he got past the fence around his camp. He's now in lockdown, separated from the general population.
Pastorick said it will be up to West Feliciana Parish officials to decide whether to prosecute Lavergne for the attempt, but Louisiana Department of Corrections officials generally encourage such prosecutions.