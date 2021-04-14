A Lafayette man who works for the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services was arrested for possession of child pornography, KATC reports.
Jody Osmer, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning on seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. His bail is currently set at $70,000, according to online booking records.
Osmer’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the state Attorney General’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the office’s Homeland Security Investigations division, the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about Osmer is asked to call the attorney general’s cyber crime unit at 1-800-256-4506, a statement said.
KATC reports that state officials confirmed Osmer worked for the Department of Child and Family Services in an economic stability office, which handles Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications and administration. The officials said they could not comment if Osmer’s arrest impacted his employment, citing it as a personnel matter.
Osmer also previously worked for the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice as a probation and parole officer. OJJ Deputy Assistant Secretary Beth Touchet-Morgan confirmed to the outlet Osmer worked for OJJ from 2007 until September 2017.
"OJJ was informed of the investigation yesterday. As with all ongoing law enforcement investigations concerning past and present employees, OJJ will work in coordination with local and state authorities at their request," she said.