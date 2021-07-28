A Georgia man was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on attempted murder charges Monday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Interstate 10 earlier this month.
Markus Onterious Andrews, 37, of Atlanta, was arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder after St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say he shot at an occupied vehicle while driving east on I-10 in the early morning hours of July 17.
Deputies found the victims’ vehicle, occupied by five people at the time of the shooting, riddled with several bullet holes and the passenger side window shattered, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
Andrews was arrested by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office on a warrant in the case Thursday and transferred to St. Martin Parish on Monday, the statement said.