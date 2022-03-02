A 69-year-old man was injured while attempting to put out a fire at his Pintail Drive home on Wednesday, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 300 block of Pintail Drive at 12:28 p.m. and found heavy smoke pouring from the roof of a two-story home. The two residents and their teenage grandson were outside, but one resident, a 69-year-old man, suffered burns after attempting to extinguish the fire, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The residents reported hearing a loud noise on the patio where the fire started. The flames quickly spread up the home’s exterior wall and into the attic. Firefighters were able to subdue the fire within 20 minutes, but the home sustained major fire damage, Trahan said.
The injured man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.