The Abbeville police officer shot while attempting to apprehend a suspect April 3 has been released from the hospital.
The Police Association of Lafayette, a nonprofit group supporting law enforcement, posted on its Facebook page the officer, identified as Kaitlyn Rudesill, was released from Lafayette General Hospital on Tuesday.
The Abbeville Police Department has not publicly confirmed the identity of the officer, citing the shooting investigation and her privacy.
Rudesill was allegedly shot while attempting to arrest Nahshon Ishmael Brooks, 29, during a traffic stop after reports of a disturbance. Brooks fled on foot toward the 600 block of North Gertrude Street, where he shot Rudesill once in the shoulder, police say.
The police association started a GoFundMe for the officer the day after the shooting, with approval from Rudesill and her family, to seek donations to assist with Rudesill’s medical costs and lost wages until she can return to work.
“Kaitlyn has expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the first responders that came to the scene to help her, the medical personnel who have worked tirelessly to get her stable enough to go home, the law enforcement personnel who didn’t sleep until the suspect was captured and everyone who has so generously donated to help her financially during her recovery,” the group posted.
The 23-year-old officer is a full-time police officer while also working a second full-time job, the GoFundMe said. The association said Rudesill will be unable to continue both jobs, and while worker’s compensation will cover a portion of her wages during recovery, it will not compensate for all costs.
Family members told the police association Rudesill had surgery to remove bullet fragments from her shoulder and had chest tubes inserted to assist with re-inflating one of her lungs, which collapsed after the shooting.
Doctors estimated Rudesill will need to undergo months of physical therapy for her injuries, the police association said on the GoFundMe page.
Brooks, the man accused in Rudesill’s shooting, was apprehended in Lafayette Parish after a nearly 24-hour manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Brooks was booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in overflow jail space in Tensas Parish, online jail records show. His bond has been set at a combined $600,000 for the three charges.