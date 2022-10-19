An elderly Evangeline Parish woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a logging truck Thursday morning.
Rita Vidrine, 75, of St. Landry, was driving north on La. 115 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when she struck the rear of a 2013 Freightliner logging truck that had pulled onto the road from a private driveway. The crash happened just after 9 a.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Vidrine was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. The logging truck driver, 52-year-old Gregory Campanella, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
No alcohol was detected on Campanella’s breath. He was cited for failure to yield from private property. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Vidrine. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.