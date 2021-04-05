A French Settlement man died Sunday evening from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck in Arnaudville.

Louisiana State Troopers said Jerry Brewer, who was driving a motorcycle, was involved in the collision around 3 p.m. Troopers with Troop I said the collision occurred on Louisiana 737 near Leblanc Drive.

The preliminary investigation said Brewer was traveling on private property near LA 737 on a 2021 Honda Trail 125 with two juvenile riders. For reasons that remained under investigation Monday, Brewer traveled through a ditch and entered the highway in front of an oncoming 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck. Brewer was struck by the Dodge and he and his two riders were ejected from the motorcycle.

Brewer suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. There, he was later pronounced dead. A standard toxicology report was pending.

His juvenile passengers were also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Brewer nor his riders were wearing Department of Transportation approved helmets. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and impairment was not suspected.

This crash remains under investigation. Troop I has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2021.