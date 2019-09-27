Former mayor of Opelousas, Reggie Tatum was found guilty in court Friday on nine criminal counts, including malfeasance in office, theft of over $1,000, four counts of forgery and four counts of filing false public records, according to KATC.
State District Judge James P. Doherty, Jr. has scheduled sentencing for Nov. 7.
Tatum's convictions stem from nearly $13,000 in overtime payments he received while working at a city-operated shelter for evacuees during the August 2016 floods.
He was also convicted of forging time sheets for some council members.