Lake Charles Police say the victim in an early morning homicide on Lena Avenue has been identified as a 16-year-old from Eunice, KATC reports.
The Lake Charles Police Department says the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lena Avenue.
One person was shot during the incident and transported to a local hospital. That person later succumbed to his injuries, police say.
During the investigation, Detectives says they identified the homicide victim to be a 16-year-old male from Eunice.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.