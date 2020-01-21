A Sulphur woman was arrested Friday after Instagram conversations revealed she had inappropriate sexual contact with a young boy, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Lakien D. Perry, 18, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of first-degree rape, 20 counts of sexual battery and pornography involving a juvenile. District Judge Robert Wyatt set Perry’s bond at $2.8 million, the sheriff’s office said in a released statement.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received alerts on Jan. 13 from the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange, an online information exchange for law enforcement agencies, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about explicit sexual content shared between Perry’s Instagram account and an unidentified account, the statement said.
Detectives discovered Perry sent the unnamed account a live video feed of herself having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy, in addition to other explicit videos and photographs depicting sexual activity with the child. The online exchanges began in December 2019, the statement said.
Perry also had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl, detectives said.