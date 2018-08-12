One man died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Acadian Hills Lane, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department
Marcus Fontenot, 27, was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on Sunday, police spokesman Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said in a news release.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were treated for injuries at a local hospital and released, Ratcliff said. The details of the crash remain under investigation.