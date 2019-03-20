A Broussard woman was arrested after leaving her two children unattended in a running vehicle while she was inside a local truck stop casino.
Tara Jackson, 37, was booked on two counts of child desertion Tuesday for leaving her 1-year-old and 5-year-old children in her vehicle for roughly an hour and a half while she played video poker at a truck stop casino in the 1300 block of Evangeline Thruway, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle was left running and the doors were unlocked while the children were inside, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a release. Deputies responded to the casino around 3 p.m. after the children were seen inside the vehicle.
Deputies removed the children from the vehicle, and they were later placed into the custody of a guardian. Jackson was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, Higgins said.