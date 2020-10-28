A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a local woman in connection with the death of her five-month-old baby.
Jeanette Monay Levy, 26, was indicted on one count negligent homicide and three counts of child desertion.
Monay was arrested earlier this month after her baby died at a local hospital.
Police allege that on Sept. 25, 2018, Levy left her five-month-old twins, her two-year-old and her four-year-old alone in their Hebert Road home while she went to run errands.
The five-month-old was rushed to the hospital later that day and pronounced dead, police say.