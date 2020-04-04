Seven suspects were arrested Thursday when the attempted sale of stolen firearms turned into an armed robbery, Broussard Police said.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, Broussard police officers stopped a gray Audi in the 200 block of South Morgan Avenue after reports of an armed robbery on Third Street. The vehicle and the car’s five occupants matched descriptions given by the two juvenile victims, Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou said.
Police discovered the five vehicle occupants, three adults and two juveniles, had gone to the Third Street residence to purchase stolen firearms from the two juveniles. The juveniles had advertised the guns on social media. Instead of buying the guns, three of the Audi’s occupants pulled semi-automatic handguns on the sellers and stole two guns from them, Decou said.
Police learned three of the guns had been reported stolen, including one the Audi riders acquired during the robbery. The guns were reported stolen from Youngsville, Lafayette and Mississippi.
Xzabua Arceneaux, 18, of Duson; Tyjous Faulk, 18, of Scott; and Trevor Kaigler Jr., 19, of Maurice, were each booked on armed robbery, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The juveniles involved in the robbery, one from Lafayette and another from Rayne, were each booked on a count of armed Robbery, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and a count of violation of COVID-19 parishwide curfew.
The two juveniles accused of selling the weapons were each booked on a count of illegal possession of stolen firearms.