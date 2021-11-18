Two men have been arrested in St. Landry Parish following an investigation into the theft of two horses in Lafayette Parish, according to KATC.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested 49-year-old Shane Jones and 36-year-old Warren Ebow, both of Lafayette.
The two have been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit livestock theft and resisting arrest by flight.
According to investigators, the LDAF received information while assigned to a public livestock market auction that two horses being presented for auction were allegedly stolen.
During their investigation, investigators confirmed the horses were stolen and made contact with Jones and Ebow. The two allegedly fled to avoid arrest.
Bonds for Jones and Ebow are currently pending while the investigation is ongoing. The LDAF says the value of the horses is estimated at $3000.00.