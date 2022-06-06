The Duson Police Department is having to rely on other law enforcement agencies after a coronavirus outbreak has left the police chief and four of his officers out of commission.
Police Chief Kip Judice tested positive Monday morning for COVID-19 alongside another one of his officers. Two others tested positive over the weekend, and another tested positive on Thursday.
"There won't be any change in public safety at all," Judice said in a phone interview. "The only difference is they'll see a Lafayette or Acadia parish sheriff's deputy or a state trooper. They won't see a Duson Police officer."
Only two of Judice's eight officers are able to work at the moment, the police chief said.
Four are isolating at home after experiencing coronavirus symptoms and testing positive for the virus. Another is on a military deployment, and one more is training at a police academy.
"There's no way we could operate without these mutual aid agreements," Judice said. "We couldn't perform any function."
Regional law enforcement agencies have had mutual aid agreements in place long before the pandemic.
The informal agreements are commonly used when a situation requires most of one agency's resources.
Duson officers took over calls for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office recently so sheriff's deputies could respond to a late-night shooting in downtown Lafayette that injured 12 people hours after Festival International.
"Public safety is obviously the No. 1 concern," Judice said. "You'll have a police response. In the meantime, we'll pray for these officers to get better."
The police chief said he is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and has experienced body aches and symptoms similar to those of a sinus infection. He was not sure the vaccination status of his officers.
The Duson Police Department's administrative offices are closed this week and are expected to reopen June 13.
Non-emergency calls can be directed to Duson Town Hall at 337-873-6754. Emergency calls should always be directed to 911.