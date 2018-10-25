The 19-year-old Lafayette man shot by a Lafayette Police officer this month was booked Thursday on counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of a stolen firearm, and illegal carrying of a weapon, State Police said in a news release.
Keion Bonner was shot on Oct. 9 after police initially responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a call of people smoking marijuana on a porch in the 400 block of Hilda Street, according to Lafayette Police. Authorities have not released any information about how the encounter turned violent.
At some point, the officer, whose identity has not been released, discharged his weapon, striking Bonner, who was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured.
Tyrese Carter, 17, and Kane Wyatt, 18, were booked on gun and drug charges at the time of the incident.