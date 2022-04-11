A Lafayette woman is under arrest in connection with a weekend shooting on Malapart Road, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Malapart Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting in progress.
Once on scene, deputies located one person suffering from a gunshot wound and began rendering aid, according to an LPSO statement. The victim was later transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives conducting the investigation identified Deericka Wiltz, 28, as the suspect in this case. Wiltz was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.