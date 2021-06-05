Two mariners were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew near Iberia Parish early Saturday morning.
The 15-foot skiff was initially reported overdue about 5:40 p.m. Friday and the Coast Guard’s New Orleans sector was notified the two people aboard had become disoriented and were lost in the area. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter responded and located the missing boat and mariners around 1 a.m. Saturday, a Coast Guard release said.
A rescue swimmer was deployed and the aircrew hoisted the two mariners and transported them to Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia. There were no reported injuries or medical concerns identified once the mariners were rescued, the release said.