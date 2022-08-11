An Opelousas man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute Wednesday night, police said.
Opelousas Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Halphen Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 911 and reported her husband had been shot, initially claiming a person had forced their way into the home and shot her spouse, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Officers found 44-year-old Jason Edwards suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest when they arrived. Edwards died from his injuries, the chief said.
Investigators determined an intruder wasn’t responsible for the shooting and instead Edwards and his wife, 31-year-old Niesha Charles, had a domestic dispute that turned violent. Charles was taken into custody and faces one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, McLendon said.