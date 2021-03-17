A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy was arrested over an altercation at the Opelousas OMV, where witnesses say the deputy banged his gun against the OMV door after being denied entrance for refusing to wear a mask.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said Ryan Fenton Sr., 48, was arrested on a count each of public intimidation and aggravated assault with a firearm. Fenton will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.
McLendon said officers responded to the disturbance at the Office of Motor Vehicles office on Creswell Lane at 11:10 a.m. Investigators determined Fenton was arguing with OMV employees after he refused to wear a mask to enter the office and conduct business. During the argument, witnesses provided written statements that Fenton, who was in uniform, drew his weapon and began “banging it on the closed door of the building demanding to be let in.”
Fenton made people in the area waiting for assistance “fearful for their safety,” McLendon said.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken into custody at the scene. Officers determined he was assigned as a full-time courtroom bailiff with the sheriff’s office.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Thibodeaux said Fenton is on leave pending investigation, and his badge, deputy commission, police unit and department weapon were confiscated while the administrative investigation is conducted. Investigators will review the details of the incident, collect evidence and determine which, if any, department policies Fenton breached.
Thibodeaux said if the incident occurred as reported, there are several policies Fenton may have breached, such as behavior unbecoming an officer, which are separate from his criminal charges.
“We don’t take that lightly, especially when we’re dealing with a weapon,” Thibodeaux said.