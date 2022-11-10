A Maurice man was killed after being struck twice while riding a motorcycle on a Vermilion Parish highway Thursday.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Michael A. Zuvich, Jr., 44, of Maurice, was riding a 2022 Tao Tao Lancer-150 motorcycle north on U.S. 167 when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverdo, driven by Gage Prejean of Erath, struck Zuvich from behind and he was thrown from his motorcycle, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Zuvich was then hit by a northbound Jeep Cherokee. The 44-year-old was wearing an approved safety helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prejean and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Neither showed signs of impairment and both submitted breath samples which showed no alcohol in their systems. A standard toxicology sample was taken from Zuvich for analysis, Gossen said.
Prejean was cited for careless operation of a vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.