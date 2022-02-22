A third suspect wanted in an Opelousas shooting has been arrested.
Ranvill Richard, 34, of Opelousas, was booked on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his alleged role in a shooting in the 1300 block of Mouton Street, the Opelousas Police Department said in a statement.
Richard and Donald Jerhmaine Berry, 40, of Opelousas are accused of exchanging gunfire during an argument, firing at least nine rounds around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. A one-year-old child was present during the shooting. Berry was booked on illegal use of weapons, cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.
A third suspect, 48-year-old Willie King III of Opelousas, was present but did not fire his weapon during the altercation. He was arrested on a count of illegally carrying a concealed firearm. Officers found King in possession of a weapon with two loaded magazines, the department said.
No one was injured in the shooting.