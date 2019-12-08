sirens stock police lights

An Erath man died Friday from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day in Iberia Parish.

Kayleb Leblanc, 23, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on U.S. 90 at about 3:45 p.m. Nov. 28 when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

Leblanc, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Impairment is still unknown, and it is still unclear why the vehicle veered from the roadway, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. 

