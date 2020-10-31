A bicyclist was struck and killed near the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway Friday.
The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. John Fontenot, 33, of Lafayette, was killed when he attempted to make a left turn in front of a vehicle traveling the opposite direction and was struck, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
Fontenot was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle’s driver received medical assistance, Griffin said.
The crash remains under investigation.