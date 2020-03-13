sirens stock police lights

A Lafayette man was struck and killed while biking on Surrey Street Thursday night.

Paul Attwood, 54, was struck from behind by a Lincoln Navigator while biking south in the 1600 block of Surrey Street around 7:34 p.m. Attwood was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.

Attwood’s bike was not equipped with lights. Alcohol use is not believed to be a factor on the part of the Lincoln Navigator’s driver. The fatal crash remains under investigation, Dugas said.

This is the second traffic fatality involving a bicyclist in Acadiana in less than 24 hours. Michael Bourgeois, 49, of Sulphur, was struck from behind and killed by a 2014 Blue Bird school bus while biking north on La. 13 in Acadia Parish. His bike was also not outfitted with lights, Louisiana State Police said.

