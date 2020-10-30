The New Iberia Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Antoine Jones in connection with the June fatal shooting of two brothers, according to KATC.
Police say that shooting took place on June 14 at the corner of Johnston Street and South Corinne Street.
Demarcus Domond, 13, died at the scene while his 18-year-old brother Tre'gon Norman was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Following that incident, police say Jones was involved in a second shooting on Roger Street in New Iberia.
Warrants were issued for Jones for two counts first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was apprehended Oct. 27, by the United State's Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
He is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on a $2.25 million bond.