An off-duty Duson police officer was shot at while driving in his personal vehicle with a family member early Tuesday morning.
Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Alsandor Drive. Multiple shots were fired at the officer’s vehicle, but no injuries were reported, she said.
No suspects have been identified, but investigators don’t think the off-duty officer was being targeted.
The investigation is being handled by the Lafayette Police Criminal Investigations Division, Dugas said.