A Carencro auto shop was damaged in a Wednesday night fire.
Carencro firefighters responded to reports of a commercial fire at Jr.’s Quality Transmissions at 3627 Northwest Evangeline Thruway around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters discovered smoke coming from the building and forced entry with help from responding units from the Lafayette and Scott fire departments, Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton said in a statement.
The fire was quickly extinguished but caused moderate damage to the shop and three vehicles undergoing repair inside were heavily damaged. A Lafayette Fire Department investigator determined the fire originated from a piece of equipment situated beneath a lifted vehicle being repaired, the statement said.
The business was closed at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Mouton said.