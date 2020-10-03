An armed Black militia, called the Not F---ing Around Coalition, gathered in downtown Lafayette on Saturday in response to Higgins’s violent threats last month against its leader, John Jay Fitzgerald Johnson, and other members of the group.
Before the demonstration officially began, there were reports of shots fired and at least one person was arrested.
The lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said there was an accidental discharge of a weapon in Parc Sans Souci and nobody was injured. They said Terrance Jones, 26, was arrested for illegal discharge and felon in posession of a firearm.