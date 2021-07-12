The identity of the 16-year-old girl who died early Sunday morning after being shot in the back has been released.
The Lafayette Parish Coroner's office identified the girl as Ja'Nya Hebert, 16, of Lafayette, KATC-TV reported.
At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a call on the 200 block of Harrington Drive regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, police found Hebert lying in the street with a singular gunshot wound to her back. Hebert was administered lifesaving measures until she was transported to a local hospital where she eventually died due to her injury, Public Information Officer, Sgt. Paul Mouton, said.
According to Lafayette Police investigators, Hebert was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting in the direction of the vehicle hitting her. The suspect fled the area.
Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This investigation is ongoing.