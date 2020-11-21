88-year-old Lafayette man struck and killed on La Neuville Road
An 88-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a Friday evening crash.
Frank Jacob was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of La Neuville Road and Kaiser Drive around 5:30 p.m. Police officers said Jacob was walking and was struck when he entered the roadway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in an issued statement.
The driver involved was taken to the Lafayette Police Department for questioning. The fatal crash remains under investigation, the statement said.
Lafayette man arrested in East Vermilion Street shooting
A Lafayette man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after a shooting on East Vermilion Street.
Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Vermilion Street around 11 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-torso. He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition Saturday evening, a statement from Lafayette Police public information officer Sgt. Paul Mouton said.
A suspect at the scene, 55-year-old Bradley Marshall, was detained for questioning. Detectives determined Marshall and the victim had an altercation in the home’s doorway, during which the suspect fell outside and discharged his weapon, striking the victim through the door, the statement said.
Marshall was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of attempted second-degree murder.