The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Fourteenth Street that caused heavy damage to the structure. While all of the occupants were found safely outside, one of the occupants' three puppies was found dead inside the home, KATC reported.

According to LFD, firefighters responded to the fire at 509 Fourteenth St.at 8:09 a.m. When first responders arrived on scene, flames had engulfed the rear of the dwelling and were spreading quickly.

LFD said that all the occupants were outside at a neighbor’s house. Twenty-five firefighters responded to assist in extinguishing the single family dwelling, and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. However, the home sustained heavy fire damage.

LFD said that firefighters were then informed by the occupants that three puppies were inside the dwelling. After searching the home, two of the puppies were found alive and one deceased. The two puppies were brought out by fire crews and reunited with the owners.

The home was occupied by four adults, which includes family members and friends.

LFD say that one of the occupants was awakened by a noise. He went in the kitchen and noticed it was on fire. However, there were no smoke alarms in the home.

LFD says the occupant alerted the other three occupants and they all escaped without injuries.

The occupants lost everything in the fire, and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide immediate assistance.

LFD says fire officials determined the fire originated within an exterior wall near a hot water heater closet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.