An Iberia Parish has been sentenced to 20 years in jail in the attempted murder of a woman he was involved with. Bradley Boudreaux was also sentenced to five-year concurrent sentence for a second-degree battery charge stemming from the same incident.
Prosecutors said Boudreaux in June 2017 tried to run over the victim with his truck in a Lowe’s parking lot, and that he also strangled her and knocked her unconscious. He then fled the scene and held the victim captive until he was arrested the next day, according to an Iberia Parish District Attorney’s Office press release.
The incident occurred after Boudreaux had already been ordered not to contact the victim, the result of another dispute in which the victim’s rib was fractured.
Boudreaux pleaded guilty to the attempted murder and battery charges in September.