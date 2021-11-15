Abbeville police have taken two suspects into custody in connection with a “shots fired” call last week.
In an issued statement, police said Devon Andrus of Lafayette was arrested and charged with illegal use of weapons, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Police said a 17-year-old juvenile was also charged but released to the custody of a guardian.
The statement said police initially responded to a 2.50 p.m. Friday call about shots fired in the vicinity of the 1500 block of Felicity Street. Subsequent investigation led to the recovery of several 9mm and .40 caliber casings in the area where the said people were shooting.
A nearby parked vehicle had been hit by bullets. Officers said no evidence linked the suspects to the vehicle.
Lafayette Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “be on the lookout” notification, stopped the suspects, detained them and found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun and a .22 caliber rifle. The 9mm handgun had been stolen in Baton Rouge.