A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted three people in connection with an April shooting that left a 4-year-old child and a local man dead.
Davieontray Breaux, Felton Martin James and Holly Roberts were each indicted on two counts first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to a release from St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance earlier the same day in the 700 block of Mia Street.
Neighbors describe aftermath of Opelousas shooting that killed 2, injured 3
Opelousas Police say Roberts was involved in an argument with her next door neighbor, the mother of the child who was killed. Later that evening, Breaux and James met Roberts at her apartment, and the two men went next door about 1 a.m., police said.
After a verbal exchange, the men allegedly started shooting, and Alton James Thomas was killed, along with the child. Three other children also were injured, police said.
A neighbor said she heard 10 or more gunshots ring out from inside her residence several houses down.
The 4-year-old girl, who had been shot in the abdomen died at a hospital. A 7 year-old boy was also struck by at least one bullet in the abdomen and a 17-month-old girl's leg was hit by a bullet. A 16-year-old girl in the neighboring unit also suffered mild injuries after a bullet entered her home, police said.