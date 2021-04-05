An Acadia Parish man who is accused of overdosing in a vehicle in front of four children who had access to loaded guns and drugs has since been released from jail.
First responders gave Jeremy Leblanc, of Oberlin, naloxone — which is better known by the brand name Narcan — on Saturday afternoon while responding to the 911 call about an active overdose situation, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.
Broussard was not sure who made the 911 call but said the man's wife was in the vehicle with their four children when first responders and officers arrived on the scene.
Leblanc and his wife were seated at the front of the vehicle where cocaine laced with fentanyl was found, Broussard said. Four children whose ages ranged from infancy to 13 years were found in the backseat of the vehicle with three loaded guns, the police chief said.
A 10-year-old boy was holding an automatic rifle when officers assessed the situation, Broussard said. The gun was loaded with the safety off, according to the police chief, and although the boy did not threaten responding officers, the boy did resist handing over the weapon he thought was his own. Two loaded handguns were also found within reach of the children, Broussard said.
"We've seen so, so many horror stories about children with guns and what can happen," Broussard said. "This could have turned out much worse if that child would not have released possession of the weapon. With it being loaded and ready, if the child would have mistakenly pulled that trigger, we would have had an extremely bad turnout."
Broussard said he believes the children are still living with their mother, who he did not identify because she faces no criminal charges at this time. Broussard said she was cooperative with police and gave permission for officers to search the vehicle.
"Mom was scared," Broussard said. "She was kind of scared over the whole thing. The mother was sober. She was straight. She was very coherent. But she was concerned about the whole situation, of course."
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the case, according to the police chief. The district attorney's office may also choose to pursue charges against the woman, he said.
The children may also be in custody of their father, who posted bond after being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on two counts of possession of schedule II drugs and three counts of illegal carrying of weapons.
A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency cannot confirm or deny that it is investigating the case.
"DCFS cannot comment on, or even acknowledge the existence of, a potential investigation of abuse or neglect involving a child," wrote Catherine Soileau Heitman, the agency's communications director, in an email. "If there is an investigation, state laws make the entire process — from report to investigation to outcome — confidential."