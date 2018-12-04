Barry, a 10-year-old black Labrador who joined the State Fire Marshal's Office in November 2012 as one of its explosive ordinance detection K-9 officers, died Tuesday following surgery to remove a large mass in its stomach.
Barry joined the Fire Marshal's Office from the Marine Corps, having served two tours of duty overseas, said Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.
As a Fire Marshal officer, Barry served the Lafayette and Alexandria areas alongside its handler Cpl. Mitch Trahan. Barry's duties included detection sweeps at major events, public facilities and educational campuses. The pair was awarded K-9 Team of the Year honors in 2014.
“Just a few weeks ago, we highlighted the significance our K-9 teams have on the success of this agency’s mission to save lives. K-9 Barry was an integral member of our K-9 unit as one of only two EOD-specialized dogs,” State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said in a news release. “But when an unexpected loss like this occurs, it also shows how much these K-9 officers become part of the SFM family, especially their handlers’ family.”