A Louisiana State Police report released Tuesday on its investigation into the August 2020 shooting death of Trayford Pellerin by three Lafayette Police officers reveals new information, including the names of the officers who responded and who shot Pellerin.
The lead investigator with the Louisiana State Police concluded the investigation “did not find probable cause to substantiate criminal charges” against the officers.
A grand jury in May declined to indict the officers in the death of the 31-year-old Black man who died when he attempted to enter an occupied Evangeline Thruway convenience store after threatening at least one officer with a knife, being unphased by two tasings and refusing numerous demands to drop his knife.
Video of the incident, which started around 8 p.m. Aug. 21 2020, at a Circle K store on Evangeline Thruway and ended at a Shell gas station about a half-mile away, was released by District Attorney Don Landry during a press conference following the grand jury decision.
Louisiana State Police investigators interviewed nine Lafayette Police officers who were involved in the effort to stop Pellerin and more than a half-dozen civilian witnesses. Lafayette Police provided investigators with 41 police body cameras and vehicle recorders, the report reveals.
As Pellerin approached the door to the Shell gas station store, where a cashier and two or three customers were inside, five Lafayette Police officers -- Officer and trainee Jacque Vincent who accompanied Senior Officer Tyler Howerton, Officer Malik Savoy, Sgt. Robinson Olivero and K-9 Officer Kevin McFarlain -- formed a semi-circle behind Pellerin, the report states. Cpl. Michael Miles, Officer Pablo Estrada and Cpl. Jarrell Moss followed behind them.
The following officers, according to investigators, did not discharge their guns: Moss, Olivero, Estrada, Miles and Vincent.
According to the report, including the coroner's report, Howerton shot Pellerin three times; McFarlain shot four times; and Savoy, who joined the police department about a year before the shooting, shot five times.
With civilians inside the store, as Pellerin approached the door with a knife in his left hand, the officers said they feared the civilians might be harmed or taken hostage if Pellerin entered the building.
No one knew, at the time, that the cashier had locked the door earlier in the evening for security reasons.
Pellerin's family filed a federal lawsuit against 10 unidentified Lafayette Police officers, former interim Police Chief Scott Morgan, the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Consolidate Government and two insurance companies, alleging the officers vioiated Pellerin's constitutional rights.