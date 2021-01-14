An Opelousas man and his dog are dead after a mobile home fire Wednesday.
The Opelousas Fire Department responded to the residential fire in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and found the body of a man and his pet dog in a bedroom. Autopsy results are pending but investigators believe the victim is the home’s 42-year-old resident, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Deputies determined the fire began in the living room but were still ruling out factors and were unable to declare an official cause as of Thursday afternoon. The case remains under investigation, the statement said.
The mobile home was not equipped with working smoke alarms. Rodrigue and the fire marshal’s office stressed the importance of smoke alarms and said assistance is available through the agency’s Operation Save-A-Life program.