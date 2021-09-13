A Krotz Springs woman has been charged with second-degree murder after police say she shot and killed her ex-husband on the front porch of her home.
Margaret Barker, 49, is in custody with no bond set, according to KLFY.
Barker is accused in the shooting death of 51-year-old John Barker.
The divorced couple had recently began seeing each other again, according to Krotz Springs Police Chief Susie Synder.
She said police responded to a disturbance call about 6 a.m. Sunday at the suspects home. As they were arriving, police heard multiple gunshots coming from the home and encounctered the victim dead on the front porch.
He had been shot five times, she said.
Margaret Barker was taken into custody Sunday and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail with no bond.
