A 28-year-old Houston man died in an early Sunday morning wreck in St. Martin Parish.
The victim, 28-year-old Joseph Terral, veered into the opposite lane of travel and into a ditch while driving southbound in his Chevy Cobalt on LA 347 near Doyle Melancon Road, according to State Police.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2 a.m. Terral’s vehicle struck concrete culvert and a tress before coming to a stop, police say.
Terral was taken to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.