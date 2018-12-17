lspstock.adv_HS_003
A 28-year-old Houston man died in an early Sunday morning wreck in St. Martin Parish.

The victim, 28-year-old Joseph Terral, veered into the opposite lane of travel and into a ditch while driving southbound in his Chevy Cobalt on LA 347 near Doyle Melancon Road, according to State Police.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 2 a.m. Terral’s vehicle struck concrete culvert and a tress before coming to a stop, police say.

Terral was taken to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

