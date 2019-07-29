A Mansura man drowned Sunday evening while swimming at Crooked Creek in Evangeline Parish.
Lester J. Keller has been identified as the victim, according to Maj. Jeremy Mitchell of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.
Calls for help came in at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in reference to a possible drowning at the creek, Mitchell said.
First responders with the parish's fourth ward fire district removed Keller from the water and were trying to revive him when sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, according to Mitchell.
Keller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was called to assist, but Keller's body was recovered before agents arrived.
The sheriff's office will be handling the investigation.
"At this time, we're investigating a whole range of possibilities," Mitchell said. "We're just calling it an accidental drowning."