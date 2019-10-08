A “known drug house” in Carencro burned Tuesday after a demolition crew accidentally caused an explosion, sending the building up in flames, fire officials said.
Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton said his crews were called to 725 Potier Road at 12:24 p.m. The unoccupied home had no connected utilities and workers were clearing the building for demolition. A worker carrying a bed dropped it on a container, causing an explosion that started the fire, Mouton said in a release.
It took Carencro firefighters 15 minutes to bring the fire under control with assistance from crews with the Lafayette and Scott fire departments. The firefighters were able to quell the blaze before it spread to other nearby structures, he said.
Demolition workers at the site reported the home was littered with hypodermic needles and spray cans of automobile starting fluid.
No one was injured in the explosion or subsequent fire, Mouton said.