An Opelousas man was killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive early Monday, police say.
Opelousas Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday and found 31-year-old Kendol Payne of Opelousas unresponsive inside an apartment after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Opelousas Police spokesperson Maj. Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Emergency medical responders confirmed Payne was deceased on scene, he said.
Anyone with information related to Payne’s death is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.