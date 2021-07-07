Reports of unauthorized credit card charges led the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to identify and arrest a suspect, KATC-TV reported.
St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that on June 20, 2021, deputies received a report from a resident regarding several unauthorized credit card charges.
At the culmination of the investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect and obtain a warrant for an arrest.
On Monday, Madelyn P. Matt, 33, of Lafayette was arrested and charged with LA. R.S. 14:67-Theft-(Felony).
Following her arrest, Matt was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charge with a bond set at $7,500.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office encourage residents to regularly review their bank and credit card statements so that they can detect any unauthorized charges in a timely manner.