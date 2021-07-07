ACA.coparrest.01.050421

Handcuffs photographed Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Reports of unauthorized credit card charges led the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to identify and arrest a suspect, KATC-TV reported. 

St. Martin Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that on June 20, 2021, deputies received a report from a resident regarding several unauthorized credit card charges.

At the culmination of the investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect and obtain a warrant for an arrest.

On Monday, Madelyn P. Matt, 33, of Lafayette was arrested and charged with LA. R.S. 14:67-Theft-(Felony). 

Following her arrest, Matt was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charge with a bond set at $7,500.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office encourage residents to regularly review their bank and credit card statements so that they can detect any unauthorized charges in a timely manner.

View comments