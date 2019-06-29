A Lafayette man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun from his apartment balcony and barricading himself inside the unit, Lafayette Police said.
Thomas Hoke, 47, was booked into the Lafayette Parish jail Saturday on counts of terrorizing and illegal discharge of a weapon, police said.
Hoke was firing the weapon off his apartment balcony in the 200 block of Liberty Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police said. Some residents of the building were evacuated while officers negotiated with Hoke, police said, and SWAT was deployed when he refused to leave the apartment, police said.
Hoke eventually exited the apartment and was arrested.
There were no injuries reported.