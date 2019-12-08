Vandalism was discovered yet again Sunday morning at a Crowley church — marking at least seven incidents at five churches in the city since July.
Members of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church reported to police Sunday morning that a glass door had been bashed in, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. The church had been targeted in a similar way on Oct. 16 when a brick was thrown through a glass door.
Another previously vandalized church was struck a few weeks ago.
A glass door at at First Lutheran Church was shattered by a marble slab on Nov. 17, according to Broussard. The church was also targeted in July when someone threw a padlock into a stained-glass window.
There have been at least seven reports of vandalism at Crowley churches in the last five months. All of the targeted churches had either a window or glass door broken with a heavy object during the quiet, overnight hours.
It started in July with the broken stained-glass window at First Lutheran.
In October, glass doors were found shattered at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, First Church of the Nazarene and Jerusalem Baptist Church.
In November, someone threw a marble slab into a glass door at First Lutheran Church.
The most recent incident was discovered Sunday when someone bashed in the glass door at Morning Star for the second time.
Each of the targeted churches is located in a section of the city that's predominantly occupied by African Americans. Three of the five vandalized churches are historically black.
Broussard said in October that the person or people responsible could be charged with hate crimes.
"The reason we're saying it's a hate crime is because we've got churches in all sections of our city, and this is the only section that's getting hit," he said. "And, of course, in the wake of all of the burnings in St. Landry Parish, we're taking all of this very seriously."
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish announced in October that a $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the string of recent church vandalisms in Crowley.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.