An Opelousas man is dead after falling out of a moving truck and suffering serious injuries, Louisiana State Police said.
Frederick Freeman, 38, died Friday, almost a week after he fell out the bed of a 2006 Dodge Dakota while riding on Prairie Ronde Highway south of U.S. Highway 167 on Sept. 21, a state police statement said. Troopers reported the crash happened around 8 a.m. in St. Landry Parish.
It’s unknown why Freeman fell out the truck bed. Impairment was not suspected on either his part or the driver’s, and the driver submitted a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol present, the release said.
The driver, who was not identified, did not commit a traffic violation and was not cited, troops said.
The fatality remained under investigation.