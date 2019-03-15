A March 1 crash in Eunice that killed a pedestrian has resulted in eight people facing charges, according to KATC.
The crash occurred near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and Jelks Street the evening of March 1, and 60-year-old William “Billy” Heinen was killed.
Phillip H. Fontenot, of Eunice, was arrested March 8 for hit-and-run with a fatality, which makes the charge a felony. Chief Randy Fontenot says the penalty for this offense carries a fine of up to $5,000 and a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
On Friday, seven more people were arrested in connection with the incident.
Five passengers who were in the vehicle with Fontenot are facing charges, along with Fontenot's parents.
Police say they knew all about the crash and failed to report it.
The five passengers, ranging in ages of 18 and 20, were arrested on charges of principle to felony hit-and-run. The parents were each arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact (felony).